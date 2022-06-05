In pictures: Wales' emotional World Cup return
By Jack Grey
BBC News
Published
Heartbreak and elation - here are the most striking images as Wales beat a strong Ukraine team to secure a place at the 2022 football World Cup.
Gareth Bale's 34th minute shot - deflected in off Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko - was the only goal Wales needed to secure victory.
The win saw Rob Page's Wales secure their place the World Cup finals for the first time since the 1958 tournament - held in Sweden.
Fans in the stadium - and around Wales - were overjoyed at the final whistle. With many having not seen Wales play at World Cup in their lifetime.
It was heartbreak for Ukraine - a team that, despite playing against a backdrop of their country's war with Russia, came within just one game of qualifying for only their second World Cup.
Wales fans showed solidarity and support with supporters from Ukraine, who saw their team perform well and on many occasions almost level the score.
Wales were knocked out of the 1958 tournament at the quarter-finals by Pele's Brazil. But after the heroics of recent years fans will be hoping that they can improve on that result in Qatar this winter.