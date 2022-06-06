NHS staffing: More than half of Welsh nurses demoralised
- Published
More than half of Wales' nurses are demoralised due to a staffing crisis, according to a study.
The data, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), shows that 78% of nurses felt patient care was being compromised due to under-staffing.
Helen Whyley, director of RCN Wales, said the results of the study were "saddening yet not surprising".
The Welsh government said it was looking to increase staffing through recruitment and retainment strategies.
The RCN asked 1,000 nurses and midwifery staff in March 2022 to report on the staffing levels on their last shift.
Only one in five nurses in Wales said they have had enough time to provide the level of care to patients that they would like, according to the report.
Necessary care left undone
In addition, 68% of respondents reported a shortfall of at least one registered nurse on their shift, compared to 57% in 2020.
The majority of respondents said they were working with only half to three-quarters of the planned number of registered nurses.
In Wales, even on shifts where all of the planned registered nurses were present, almost one in three respondents reported necessary care being left undone due to a lack of time.
"We know that having the right number of appropriately qualified, competent, and experienced nurses protects both the public and the nursing profession," said Ms Whyley.
"The Welsh government needs to take action to address the responses from this survey. We need more nurses in Wales. We need fair pay, flexible working conditions and continuing professional development.
"These issues will not go away, and the government need to invest in nursing to ensure the safety of our patients in Wales."
One NHS A&E nurse, who was surveyed anonymously by RCN, said she had seen patients in "unacceptable circumstances".
"On my last shift patients who were waiting outside of hospitals in ambulances missed getting their medication. In addition, patients were deteriorating in the waiting area with insufficient skin care and toileting breaks.
"I wouldn't want my family cared for here. We did our best, but it just wasn't good enough."
'An accident waiting to happen'
Another NHS hospital nurse told the RCN: "I feel demoralised and chronically stressed due to the immense workload placed upon me.
"I feel the priority of care has now changed to managing high risks first but without the assurance that the fundamentals of care are maintained.
"Life as a nurse feels like one huge risk that also feels like an accident waiting to happen."
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We are working to increase staffing numbers through effective recruitment and retention strategies, including international recruitment.
"The Welsh NHS employs historically high numbers of staff and has the highest number of nurses and midwives in training. The number of registered nurses in Wales continues to increase and training places have risen by 68% over the last five years.
"Staff wellbeing, engagement and retention are core priorities in our workforce strategy for health and social care. We will consider the RCN report in full when received."