World Cup 2022: Wales qualifies for final after 64 year wait
Wales has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years after beating Ukraine in a play-off for this year's finals in Qatar.
Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in Cardiff after captain Gareth Bale's free-kick was deflected into the visiting goal by Ukraine skipper Andriy Yarmolenko.
Wales will play in Group B with England and Iran at November's World Cup.
Wales' first minister joined Michael Sheen, Gabby Logan and Welsh fans from around the world praising the team.
"It's amazing what we can achieve when the whole country comes together," said Mark Drakeford.
"Commiserations to Ukraine - despite our differences on the field, Wales stands with you."
Speechless. 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴❤️— Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) June 5, 2022
The Welsh men's team have not played at football's World Cup finals since 1958 - the longest drought of any team in Europe.
Only Cuba and Indonesia - who played at the 1938 finals in France - have gone longer than Wales without qualifying for another World Cup final.
🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️🏴❤️— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) June 5, 2022
Ukraine had a goal disallowed in the first-half at the Cardiff City Stadium when Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko was ruled to have taken his free-kick too quickly.
But Wales held on in front of a sell-out crowd after a game where both sides missed chances.
Well , well.— Cerys Matthews (@cerysmatthews) June 5, 2022
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker congratulated the Wales team after Sunday's victory, tweeting: "It's a shame it had to be at the expense of Ukraine, but it's a wonderful achievement. Well played."
Ukraine fans had praised the home supporters for their welcome in Cardiff while the Welsh FA had invited the UK's Ukrainian ambassador to the game in support to the people of Ukraine in the war with Russia.
As well as holding banners in solidarity to Ukraine before kick-off, fans enjoyed a rousing rendition of Welsh football anthem Yma o Hyd from folk singer Dafydd Iwan.
Skipper Bale has said their win over Ukraine is the "greatest result in history of Welsh football" and that sentiment was echoed by fan Clive Frances who hailed Wales' "amazing" achievement.
'It means everything'
"It's the first time in both of our lifetimes that we've seen Wales qualify for a World Cup final," said the 63-year-old from Llanelli, who went to the game with his 14-year-old granddaughter Katie.
"I was born in 1959 so I missed the last time, so this is brilliant," he said.
"I've followed Wales all over the world and been to three continents, but this will be my first World Cup, it's tremendous and I've got to go. This means everything to me."
Katie added: "It's amazing and it's amazing to see my grandad so happy."
When was the last time Wales qualified for a World Cup?
Football's first world superstar Pele was the player to break Welsh hearts in Wales' only previous World Cup appearance in 1958.
The then 17-year-old scored the only goal - and his first on the international stage - as eventual tournament winners Brazil beat Wales 1-0 in their quarter final.
The Welsh had been close to qualifying on numerous occasions since 1958 - most notably missing out after controversial penalties in 1977 and 1985, both times against Scotland, before Wales themselves squandered a penalty against Romania in 1993.
Wales broke the trend by qualifying for football's European Championships in 2016 where the Welsh reached the semi-final - before reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020.