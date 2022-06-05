World Cup: Fans buzzing but nervous for Wales v Ukraine play-off final
- Published
Wales fans have said they are "buzzing" but "nervous" ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Ukraine later.
Wales last played at a football World Cup in 1958, and a win in the play-off final will mean they qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Ukraine qualified for the play-off final after beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday.
One Ukraine fan said a win was important for the "Ukrainian soul".
Fans have begun descending on Cardiff for one of the most important games in decades.
The game kicks off at 17:00 BST at the Cardiff City Stadium, where home tickets have sold out.
The sun is yet to make an appearance - there is a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place - but the Wales fans definitely have in their red shirts, bucket hats and scarves.
Tom Ryan, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said he was nervous as all the world was going to be against Wales on Sunday, but added he reckoned they will be able to beat Ukraine, and guessed a two-nil win.
Dan Thomas, from Llanllwni, Carmarthenshire, said: "It's such a big game, there is so much pressure, we are so close, we just don't want to bottle it. It's the best chance we have had for a long time.
Elizbeth Ferrar, Lowri Lloyd-Jones, Leah Morgan and Jessica Haynes, are all friends from Swansea University, who have come across to the Welsh capital to watch the game at the stadium.
Lowri said: "We are buzzing, we have to put politics aside, we have to go into the game and we have got to win.
"Not having won for 64 years, it just adds to the excitement and makes it more poignant. It means everything."
Jessica Haynes said it was literally the "best day of the year".
"We won't feel guilty if we beat them, it's football not politics."
Yurii, 26, has travelled from London to watch the game.
"I went to Glasgow for the semi-final, it was an amazing atmosphere, and today I am here for the first time in Wales, it is a really big game, it is important for our nation.
"It is a really hard time with the war, for the Ukrainian soul it is important to get the win, lets hope we can, and I definitely think there is more than a chance. We beat Scotland, lets hope today is the same."
The Romaniuk family travelled from Bath for Sunday's crucial game.
Originally from Kyiv, dad Dmytro said: "We are supporting Ukraine and we must win, we will go to Qatar.
"It means a lot, we need this win, to support our army, our nation and our people - we just must win."