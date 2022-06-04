Met Office thunderstorm warning for most of Wales
Thunderstorms could bring flooding and travel disruption to most of Wales on Sunday, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 00:00 BST on Sunday and runs until 18:00.
The forecaster said fast flowing or deep flood water was possible, potentially causing a danger to life.
Forecasters have also warned of potential delays and cancellations to bus and train services due to flooding and lightning strikes.
The only Welsh county not expected to be affected is Anglesey.