Criccieth: Hail, thunderstorms bring north Wales floods
- Published
Homes in north Wales have been hit by floods after hail and thunderstorms struck.
Police said the high street in Criccieth, Gwynedd, and surrounding areas were affected.
Firefighters said they were helping to divert water in the town as drains were blocked and roads closed.
North Wales Police urged people to steer clear of the area and warned of long delays after emergency services were called at lunchtime on Friday.
The fire service said it was dealing with a number of incidents.
Michelle Jones, of the town's Tir a Mor Cafe, told BBC Radio Wales Drive that fire crews were on the Penaber estate.
"People across the road from me, their back yards have flooded and they're trying to stop the water from entering their houses," she said.
A manhole was brimming over and water was running down the streets, Ms Jones said.
"We've had nothing but hail and thunderstorms and a bit of lightning since this afternoon," she added.
"It's been quite bad, I haven't seen it like this before.
"My husband has been helping a man who couldn't get into his house because the water had surrounded it."