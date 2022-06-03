Cardigan Bay: 'Danger area' warning during live firing
- Published
All sea users have been warned to steer clear of a large part of the west Wales coast for eight days due to live firing from a Ministry of Defence range.
Ships and boats have been told to stay away from 6,500 sq km (2,510 sq miles) of Cardigan Bay between 09:30 BST and 17:00 BST from June 6-10 and 13-15.
Qinetiq, the defence firm which runs the Aberporth MoD base in Ceredigion, said the area must be clear of craft.
The Aberporth "danger area" was established during World War Two.
The Royal Air Force said sometimes live exercises were needed.
Announcements about firing will be made over VHF radio at the start and end of activity.
An RAF spokesman said: "The RAF makes extensive use of simulators and synthetic training to minimise impact, but it is necessary on occasion to conduct live exercises of this nature."