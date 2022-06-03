Gower: Tributes to teenagers killed in petrol station crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two 19-year-olds who died after a car crashed into a petrol station on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Davies, from Blaenymaes, in Swansea county, and Ben Rogers, from Bonymaen, died at the scene of the crash at Northway Garage, Bishopston.
Ms Davies's family said "her smile was brighter than the sun, and lit up every room she entered".
Mr Rogers's family said he "lived life flat out, and squeezed every ounce of enjoyment out of it that was possible".
Ms Davies's family added they were "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of love.
"Kaitlyn was out bright, bubbly, kind, caring girl," they said.
"To say we are devastated doesn't come close, you were loved by everyone you met, we were there for your entire life, and now the memories we made will have to last us the rest of ours."
Mr Rogers's family said they were "still numb with shock".
"Ben was an amazing, clever, chatty and witty young man, he always had a smile on his face which always lit up the room when he entered," they said.
"He was such a loving, caring person, who had time to talk to anyone who'd listen, which explains why he had so many friends, he would always offer support to anyone who needed it.
"Ben was our son, and he was deeply loved by all the family and will be missed beyond words could express, a piece of all our hearts is broken, but we will do out best to keep his memory alive forever."
The family thanked the emergency services and members of the public at the scene.
The red Alfa Romeo Mito involved in the crash had four people inside.
A 17-year-old girl from Penlan was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, while a boy, also 17, from Birchgrove, was taken to hospital.
South Wales Police has asked anyone who may be able to help with the investigation to contact them.