Cardiff stabbing: Three teenagers arrested as man hurt

The man was found outside an address on Jackson Road, Ely, Cardiff

Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.

South Wales Police officers were called to reports of an injured man outside an address on Jackson Road, in the Ely area, at about 01:15 BST on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The teenagers - two aged 16, and a 17-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

