Wales-Ukraine: Some refugees get free World Cup play-off tickets
A small number of free tickets to the Wales-Ukraine World Cup play-off final will be given to Ukrainian refugees.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Welsh government are in discussions on how many will be made available for Sunday's game.
Home tickets at the 33,000-capacity Cardiff City Stadium have sold out.
The FAW has also invited the Ukrainian ambassador to the game, and a welcome message will be waiting for the visiting at Cardiff Airport.
The Welsh government is believed to be helping the FAW identify refugees who have fled the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine qualified for the play-off final on Wednesday by beating Scotland 3-1. Now they will play Wales, with the winners earning a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Wales are hoping to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1958, while Ukraine qualified for their first and only World Cup in 2006.
The Ukrainian FA has been allocated 5% of matchday tickets, with those expected to go on sale in the coming days.
It's thought a small number of tickets for refugees will be made available in addition to the standard visiting allocation.
Ukrainians Svitlana Phillips and Maryna Farrell, who were living in Wales before the conflict began, had called on the FAW to give those fleeing the war with Russia the chance to see the game.
Ms Phillips, a Ukrainian who has lived in Swansea for 20 years and is married a Welshman, said it would be a "fantastic" thing to do.
She said: "For the last few years, people in Wales have shown such generosity to the people of Ukraine.
"So I wouldn't be surprised if it comes to that, and there would be some tickets given away and Ukrainians can come and join and celebrate and have a cheerful day."
Ms Farrell, originally from Lutsk, moved to Wales 14 years ago. She was visiting family in Ukraine when the Russians invaded
"I've had probably about seven phone calls this morning trying to figure out ways of getting to the match," she said.
'Unforgettable moment'
"I know that Cardiff City and the FAW have been very supportive in the past, so I'm really hoping there's something that can be done.
"There is a lot of people who have already come to Wales who would absolutely love to be part of the game on Sunday. I know it will be a very emotional time for them, but it will be an unforgettable moment.
"It would be a great distraction for everyone."
She has lived in Wales for 14 years, but will be supporting Ukraine.
"Having lived in Wales for so long I do consider myself Ukrainian-Welsh; however my roots are still in Ukraine," she said.
Ms Phillips said she and her husband were going to have to fight to decide whether a Ukrainian or Welsh flag would be erected.
'Incredible generosity'
She said: "I am sure that Ukrainian people will be singing the Welsh anthem, and Welsh people will be singing the Ukrainian anthem, in support of recent events and in celebration of togetherness of what we have been through.
"Welsh people in the last three months have shown absolutely incredible generosity supporting Ukraine.
"So obviously it is very important for everybody around the world, what is going on in Ukraine, but at such an event like a football game I think it is going to bring people together, unite even more."
Meanwhile, Welsh fans in Poland have raised money for Ukrainian refugees who became stuck there after Russia's invasion.
Wales lost 2-1 in Wroclaw on Wednesday in the Nations League.
Twenty young Ukrainian footballers went there for a football tournament in February, but were never able to go home.
The visiting supporters raised about 5,000 zloty (£930) to help support the refugees.
The Notice Me foundation, a charity which usually works with children with cancer, has been looking after the young footballers.
'Raffled a shirt, had a sing-song'
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, fan Tim Hartley, who went to the match, said: "This is just our little thank you to the people of Poland, a little something for the children of Ukraine.
"To say we really do support you, it was great to see everybody, we raffled a shirt, we had a sing-song, we raised money. It was great to see the Welsh fans supporting the charity."
The children are slowly being joined by their mothers and their siblings, and the charity has been building a shelter for 200 children and women who are escaping the war.
It is hoped the "Ukrainian House" will help the children forget about the war, and will make them feel at home in Poland.
The charity has been building bathrooms and kitchens, bedrooms and lounges. There will also be classrooms and a kindergarten for the younger children.
Jacky Devis from the British Embassy in Warsaw said: "I am delighted to see that Gôl Cymru chose to donate the funds collected by the fans to Fundacja Zobaczmnie, this money will go towards vital work supporting children."