Ukraine: Wales fans help young refugee footballers in Poland
- Published
Welsh fans in Poland have raised money for Ukrainian refugees who became stuck there after Russia's invasion.
The 20 young footballers went to Poland for a football tournament in February, but were never able to return home.
Wales lost 2-1 to Poland in Wroclaw on Wednesday in the Nations League and face Ukraine for a place in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
The visiting supporters raised about 5,000 zloty (£930) to help support the refugees.
The Notice Me foundation, a charity which usually works with children with cancer, has been looking after the young footballers.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, fan Tim Hartley, who went to the match, said: "This is just out little thank you to the people of Poland, a little something for the children of Ukraine.
"To say we really do support you, it was great to see everybody, we raffled a shift, we had a sing song, we raised money. It was great to see the Welsh fans supporting the charity."
The children are slowly being joined by their mothers and their siblings, and the charity has been building a shelter for 200 children and women who are escaping the war.
It is hoped the "Ukrainian House" will help the children forget about the war, and will make them feel at home in Poland.
The charity has been building bathrooms and kitchens, bedrooms and lounges. There will also be classrooms and a kindergarten for the younger children.
Mr Hartley added: "We have all seen the awful images coming out of Ukraine, the things these children must have experienced are unimaginable for us.
"We are pleased to be able to help our Polish friends build the Ukrainian House, it is a fantastic project.
"The Wales fans like a good time on their away trips but they are also keen to give something back to the communities who are so welcoming to us."
Jacky Devis from the British Embassy in Warsaw said: "I am delighted to see that Gôl Cymru chose to donate the funds collected by the fans to Fundacja Zobaczmnie, this money will go towards vital work supporting children."