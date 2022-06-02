Platinum Jubilee: Thousands of beacons to be lit in Wales
Thousands of beacons will be lit across Wales on Thursday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.
In September 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria to become longest reigning monarch in British history.
First Minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to Elizabeth II's milestone and will attend services during the weekend.
"Over the weekend I'll be celebrating HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at events in Cardiff and in London.
"I would like to offer my thanks and warmest congratulations to Her Majesty as we celebrate this historic milestone," he said.
At 12:00 BST a royal gun salute in Cardiff Bay signalled the start of the Jubilee celebrations, with an hour of military music from the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh following.
As part of the event, 42 shots were fired - 21 to mark the Queen's birthday, and another 21 to mark the Jubilee.
The event was important for Col Siôn Walker, Deputy Commander of the 160th Welsh Brigade, as he gave the salute to allow the guns to be fired.
"I joined the Reserve Army in 1985 and was commissioned in 1991, joining the 224 Squadron in Lampeter," he said.
"I first met the Queen in 1992 during the yeoman's parade year as the junior officer at the Pembrokeshire Yeomanry.
"It is a great honour to oversee Wales's tribute to Her Majesty the Queen today."
Meanwhile in Holywell, Flintshire, market stalls and bunting lined the high street for the Jubilee, while the council and volunteers arranged free food for children and a tea party for older residents.
Later in the evening, a beacon with be lit outside the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay at 21:45 BST, in co-ordinance with thousands of beacons across the UK and the capitals of 54 Commonwealth countries.
There will also be a fireworks display to finish the celebrations in the Bay.
Oystermouth Castle in Swansea, Tenby's Castle Hill, Queen Elizabeth II playing fields in Newport, Park Havard in Llanelli and Bangor Pier in Gwynedd will also light beacons as part of the celebrations.
In Denbighshire, the home of the national Urdd Eisteddfod, beacons will be lit in Rhyl Events Arena.
Over in Flintshire - five beacons will be lit along the coastline including a striking dragon in Bagillt.
"Bagillt's beacon is a very distinctive dragon, and it's part of the landscape," said Helen Mrowiec, the site leader for Denbighshire and Flintshire council.
"I think it's a great thing we have these beacons as part of a national event and that it's going to be different in each locality.
"It's part of our history that the Queen has been on the throne for so long and it's important that people have the opportunity to be part of those celebrate if they want to."
The main torch will be lit at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace later.
But not everyone will be supporting and celebrating the Jubilee - Erwyn Jones is a republican and lives in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd.
He said he believed it was unfair people in Wales are expected to celebrate the Queen, as she is a "rich woman" who has no connection to Wales.
"I think it's time to ask the question, do we as a country want to continue with the monarchy?"
"I think out of a population of 66 million I'm sure we can do better than having a boss who's been from the same family for years and years.
"I certainly wouldn't celebrate the Jubilee. I will be spending my weekend going up a mountain far enough from any Jubilee celebrations," he added.
'Not interested at all'
At the Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbigh - there was a mixed review for the Jubilee celebrations.
Elsie Roberts from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, said: "For everyone who loves to celebrate, I think it is good for people to have a celebration, but the Jubilee might not be for everyone."
Ken Morfydd Owen said he would be "doing everything I can to avoid the jubilee altogether".
"I considered going to Ireland so I didn't see anything, but it just didn't happen," he added.
"Turn off the TV, turn off the radio and be in a dark room I think. I'm not interested at all, it's fine for everyone to celebrate, but I'd rather have a bank holiday to celebrate St David's Day rather than the Queen."