Tanning salon death: Woman in her 30s dies in Swansea
- Published
A woman in her 30s has died at a tanning salon in Swansea.
South Wales Police said its officers were called to Lextan, on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach, on Saturday afternoon by the ambulance service.
The force said it was believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the customer's death.
Lextan said: "We give our condolences to the deceased's family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff".
"We are co-operating with the investigation into this case by South Wales Police and any further inquiries should be made to them at this time."
Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "Her next of kin have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said it had been called to reports of a medical emergency.
"We sent one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a duty operations manager to the scene, where crews were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance."