Queen's Birthday Honours: Gareth Bale, Bonnie Tyler get MBEs
- Published
Gareth Bale and Bonnie Tyler have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours along with a host of other people from Wales.
The MBE for Cardiff-born Bale is in a week when he won his fifth Champions League, and hopes to lead Wales to the World Cup in Sunday's play-off final.
Tyler also receives an MBE for services to music spanning five decades.
BBC Cymru Wales weather presenter Derek Brockway - widely known as Derek the Weather - receives a BEM.
Health workers have also been honoured for their work during the Covid pandemic.
Tyler, 70, from Swansea, said that being made an MBE shows that "anyone from any background can become a success".
"I'm just a girl from a small town in Wales who just loves to sing, so to be recognised for that in this way is very significant to me and my family and friends," she said.
Derek Brockway, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, who receives the accolade for services to broadcasting and charity, was at home when he received a letter from the Cabinet Office and found it a "bit of a surprise".
"But it's a really great honour and my mum's over the moon," he said.
BBC Radio Wales presenter and opera singer Wynne Evans, from Carmarthen, receives an OBE for services to music, broadcasting and charity.
BBC pundit Brynmor Williams, 70, a triple Welsh international having played rugby union and rugby league for Wales and also represented the country at a senior level in athletics, is recognised for his services to sport and charity.
He was a test player for the British Lions on their 1977 tour to New Zealand during which his team beat the All Blacks.
Poet Gwyneth Lewis, 62, who is receiving an MBE for services to literature, was the first National Poet of Wales in 2005, and wrote the lyrics which appear on the front of Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre.
Wales' new Children's Commissioner Rocio Cifuentes is made an MBE for supporting hundreds of young people during her time as chief executive of charity Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales (EYST) in Swansea.
She helped to create a free volunteer-led homework club supporting minority ethnic young people and a hub providing support to 100-plus asylum seekers and refugees a week.
Nia Griffith, Labour MP for Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, becomes a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE).
Angela Burns, a former Conservative Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, is recognised for her political and public service with a MBE.
Covid workers went 'above and beyond'
A number of health workers are made MBEs for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic, including care home music therapist and activities coordinator Benjamin Cowley from Cardiff.
He provided "extensive psychological and emotional support" for residents, some of whom have dementia.
He also helped them to keep in touch with family via Facetime calls, sometimes using singing to help people connect and engage.
He told BBC Wales it had been an "up and down" time.
"There was a lot of awareness about the difficulty in care homes, but not what was going on inside," said Mr Cowley who is honoured for services to health and social care during the pandemic.
Claire Aston is receiving a MBE for protecting the "most vulnerable in society" during the pandemic as head of long-term complex care for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers the old Gwent region and Caerphilly county.
She went "above and beyond her normal duties... and led the effort to safeguard" about 48 care homes in her area.
Swansea Bay University Health Board's public health director Keith Reid and consultant physician Umakant Ramchandra Dave are recognised with an MBE for their work during the pandemic.
Senior nurse Mandy Davies is receiving a BEM after taking the lead in setting up and operating a Covid command centre for Hywel Dda University Health Board which covers west Wales.
She said the accolade was as much for her colleagues as herself, adding that it was "quite difficult" keeping it a secret until now.
Andrew Rhys Howell, from Cardiff, is receiving a MBE for "protecting the protectors" by providing PPE to key workers during Covid-19.
His firm BCB International converted a factory to produce hand sanitiser in March 2020.
He also designed PPE kits for police to wear on their belts, to keep officers safe during issues such as "people spitting on them in the street".
Others receiving MBEs include:
- Paul Wright, from Wrexham, a station manager at British Forces Broadcasting Service, for services to the Armed Forces
- Marcia-Yvette Hinkson-Gittens, from Barry, founder of South Wales Black Police Association, for her services to diversity in policing
- Bee expert Nicola Bradbear, from Monmouth, for services to biodiversity
- John Burns, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition, for services to business and community in west Wales
- Lynne Sanders, head of Swansea Women's Aid, for services to victims of domestic abuse
- Emma Lewis, chairwoman of The Roots Foundation Wales, for voluntary services to young people in Swansea
Enid Waterfall, 87, from Holt, near Wrexham, is honoured with a BEM for services to Girlguiding and charity.
Among other things, she masterminded the purchase of the Ty Clwyd Brownie County House to provide a campsite and holiday home.
Christopher Jones, from Glasbury, Powys, receives a BEM for services to forestry following a career in the field of sustainability, especially forestry.
In Rhyl, Bethan Owen, 19, gets a BEM for services to karate and the community in Denbighshire.
She became a black belt by the age of 12 and later achieved her instructor's badge and now runs a number of weekly classes, including some for free for children and adults who might not be able to afford to attend.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he had been "inspired by the stories of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised".
"As well as honouring people who have excelled in sport and the arts, these awards celebrate individuals who selflessly give back to those around them, both through their work and personal lives," he said.