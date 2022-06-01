Gower: Two killed in petrol station crash
- Published
Two people have died and two others have been injured after a car crashed into a petrol station.
A red Alfa Romeo Mito with four people inside crashed at the Northway Garage in Bishopston, Swansea county, at 23:15 BST on Tuesday.
A man, 19, from Landore, and a woman, 19, from Blaenymaes died at the scene.
A 17 year-old girl from Penlan was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a boy, 17, from Birchgrove was taken to hospital.
The victims' families have been told and are being supported by specialist offers.
A section of the B4436 was closed for a number of hours so police could investigate.
South Wales Police has asked anyone who may be able to help with the investigation to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.