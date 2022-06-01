BBC Wales HQ in Cardiff opens doors to tours for first time
BBC Cymru Wales' new headquarters is opening its doors to the public for the first time.
Live broadcasting began at Central Square in Cardiff city centre in July 2020 during the Covid pandemic.
From July, tours will give people the chance to see how the home of BBC Wales Today, Newyddion S4C and national radio studios works first-hand.
BBC Cymru Wales director Rhuanedd Richards said she hoped the tours would "stimulate interest and discussion".
Speaking at the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Denbigh, she added: "Giving our audiences the chance to see where and how some of their favourite programmes are produced and broadcast was always part of the vision for Central Square."
Young people staying at the Urdd's Y Gwersyll in Cardiff Bay will be among those visiting the broadcast centre as part of their programme of events.
As well as tour the sights including the latest broadcast technology, the youngsters will be invited to hone their broadcasting skills - including sports commentary, weather presenting and auto-cue skills - during their visit.
BBC Cymru Wales had been based in suburban Llandaff in Cardiff for more than 50 years before moving to the city centre.