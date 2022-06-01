Jubilee bank holiday: Wales hospitality staff 'crisis'
Staff shortages have put hospitality businesses under pressure going into the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, according to bosses.
One hotel operator has limited their booking capacity as it filled only 50 of 80 vacancies in May.
Stephen Leeke from Vale resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, said the hospitality industry was "experiencing a staffing crisis".
Meanwhile, traffic analysts have warned about congestion due to the holidays.
Mr Leeke said: "It's been an uphill struggle trying to find staff for some of the jobs on the resort.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride the last year or so since reopening after Covid with all the protocols.
"Through the pandemic, a lot of the European workers went back to their home countries and with Brexit it meant they're not allowed to return so that's created a big skills shortage amongst positions like chefs, food and beverage staff."
The Vale hotel and resort, which employs 400 people, needs to fill another 30 vacancies and train some of its newest recruits so it has had to limit capacity in some areas and with certain restaurant offerings.
"That was a real uphill struggle to get those 50 staff," he said.
"We spoke to job centres, schools, colleges, universities, and capital regional initiatives as well.
"The 50 we've taken on now need training there's a lot to do.
"We're managing, but only just.
"We're taking the view we will have to train people from the bottom up and actively recruit apprentices and junior staff with the view for them to become the managers of tomorrow."
In April, Vale Holiday Parks, based in Aberystwyth, said it had began hiring chefs from India because it has been unable to fill vacant roles locally.
The Harbourmaster Hotel in Aberaeron, Ceredigion, also has five vacancies.
"We are looking for a deputy manager to take the pressure off myself and others," said general manager Dai Morgan.
"I'd like two bar people with experience, or would at least love to learn about how to make cocktails and drinks. And I'd love another couple of waiters or waitresses."
Dr Sheena Carlisle, senior lecturer in tourism management at Cardiff Metropolitan University said the perception of working in the industry needed to change to attract and retain staff.
There are about 12,000 hospitality businesses across Wales with the sector worth £3.6 billion to the Welsh economy and employing 140,000 prior to the pandemic.
'A good sector to work in'
"There are challenges and one of the biggest ones is the perception of the value of having a career in tourism," she said.
"For many people working in the sector it's an enjoyable, fulfilling role to have and, even though it can be low paid, with long hours, people might not be able to see the progression from moving from an operational job to a higher level senior management job.
"There needs to be investment in training and development," she said.
"It is absolutely key to help with this staff retention issue and increase quality of working in the sector. After all, it is a good sector to work in."
Bank holiday traffic and travel advice
The RAC motoring company predicted roads would be very busy again this week.
It has been estimated there will be 12 million UK leisure trips from Thursday to the end of the weekend with 3.6 million journeys predicted to be made on the bank holiday Friday.
It comes after some fans missed Ed Sheeran's concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium last week due to long queues on the M4 from the Severn Bridge into Wales.
Where will Wales' heaviest bank holiday traffic be?
Traffic data experts Inrix pinpointed the M4 section between Port Talbot and Swansea, the M5 south of Bristol near the Severn bridges, and Newport's M4 Brynglas tunnels as sections likely to see heavy congestion and delays.
"The fact that the double Jubilee bank holiday coincides with the end of half term for many families is only likely to add to any problems on the roads," said spokesman Rod Dennis.
"Our indication suggest drivers are really going to make the most of this weekend in and around Wales.
"Drivers who set off early in the morning stand the best chance of beating the queues," he said.
"We predict roads to be very congested for the next few days."