Newport man jumped to death after killing wife in stabbing
A man took his own life after stabbing his wife to death, an inquest has heard.
Kerry Bradford, 57, from Bettws, Newport, died when husband Nicholas stabbed her on the head, neck, back and arms last April.
Mr Bradford was later found dead after jumping from a multi-storey car park.
At a Newport inquest, coroner Caroline Saunders recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing for Mrs Bradford and suicide for her husband, also 57.
Police went to the couple's house after Mr Bradford's death, finding Mrs Bradford on the sofa in the living room.
Officers later found internet searches relating to suicide, stabbing and harming someone - including "how to stab someone in the neck" - in the run-up to the April deaths.
The couple had been married for almost 38 years but had been living separately following issues in their relationship.
Their marriage began to break down when support worker Mr Bradford started to allow people he cared for at work to stay in their home, the inquest heard.
His wife moved in with son Ryan for a few weeks and became "much happier".
The coroner heard Ryan received a text from his dad in February last year reading "put me next to nan's grave".
Concerned, he rushed to the house to find Mr Bradford lying on the floor of the shed, refusing to come out.
In a statement, Ryan said: "I remember saying to my wife 'If they don't get back together he will kill himself'."
'Multiple stab wounds'
The inquest heard Mrs Bradford later moved back into the family home while her husband went to stay with his sister.
Ryan said he had concerns his father might take his own life, but "never thought he would hurt my mum. She was his world".
The inquest heard the couple's daughter Lynsey had enjoyed tea and sandwiches with her mum on the day of her parents' deaths, leaving when Mr Bradford arrived asking to speak to her.
Lynsey said "the atmosphere was okay but it wasn't the best", adding: "There was nothing out of the ordinary and I didn't think there was anything wrong with mum and dad."
Det Con Rhys Lawrence of Gwent Police said: "We believe she came by her death by fatal stab wounds inflicted by Nicholas."
Post-mortem examinations carried out by Dr Richard Jones found Mrs Bradford's medical cause of death was "multiple stab wounds to the neck".
A medical cause of death for her husband was given as "multiple blunt force injuries to the head, trunk and limbs".
Senior coroner Caroline Saunders said: "This is a sad and extremely tragic case and a waste of two lives.
"This was a vicious attack. It was no accident."