Birds nesting on Aberavon splash park delay opening
An aqua park's opening has been delayed after herring gulls were spotted nesting on a water feature.
Wildlife laws protect the birds, so they cannot be disturbed at Aquasplash on Aberavon beach, according to Neath Port Talbot Council.
The nest is on a bucket which tips when water levels reach a certain point and turning the water on could "potentially wash the nest away".
The council said it was already "quite full with rainwater".
Its statement said opening the attraction would amount to a disturbance of the birds, which are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
"With the design of the feature, once it gets to a certain volume, it will automatically tip and potentially wash the nest away," it said.
"Given, however, that any human interference or activity around the nest could result in disturbance and subsequent abandonment of the nest, council officers are not able to intervene to prevent this from happening."
Adam George, owner of the nearby Pirate Cove Adventure Golf, said it may not "be too long" before the bucket filled up "if it's anything like the rain we had yesterday".
"It's a shame the Aqua Splash cannot open because they've spent quite a lot on building it and on a big extension," he told BBC Radio Wales' Drive programme.
The council said Natural Resources Wales (NRW) supported its approach.
The gulls were spotted by contractors preparing to open the water park.
The nest site is monitored by CCTV cameras.
"We will continue to monitor the site and will also be taking steps to prevent this reoccurring in future years," said the council.