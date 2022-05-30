Family 'devastated' by Cardiff bus crash death
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a bus in Cardiff city centre have said they are "devastated".
Sheri Omar, 63, from Adamsdown, Cardiff, was treated by ambulance staff but was declared dead at the scene just before midday on Saturday.
South Wales Police is investigating the crash on the junction of Dumfries Place and Queen Street.
Her family said in statement she was "much-loved" and thanked members of the public who stopped to help.
They said: "Sheri was a much-loved sister to Marie, Corinne, Vanessa, Anthony, Craig, Paul and Lisa who passed four years ago.
"We are devastated and our hearts are broken, as we all mourn the loss of our beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, taken away in such tragic circumstances.
"Rest in peace, Sheri, we will remember you always."