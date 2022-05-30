Urdd Eisteddfod: Denbighshire event under way in 100th year
The Urdd Eisteddfod has got under way in Denbighshire, in what is the event's 100th year.
Wales' largest youth movement was formed in 1922, to offer activities through the medium of Welsh to eight to 25-year-olds.
The first Urdd Eisteddfod was in Treuddyn, Flintshire, 100 years ago.
This year's event is at Kilford Farm, Denbigh, where thousands of youngsters will compete in events such as literature, poetry, dancing and music.
It will run until Saturday.
It will also be the first time the Urdd Eisteddfod has been held with visitors since 2019, after being held virtually for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The last time people attended was in 2019, when it was free for the first time in Cardiff Bay.
That year, organisers said the number of registered competitors had increased from 65,423 in 2018 to 70,530.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru currently has about 55,000 members, with four million people enjoying activities through the medium of Welsh over the past century.
As well as its annual Eisteddfod, it sends out a message of peace every year.
Footballers Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey gave their support this year, with it translated into 100 languages in recognition of the centenary.