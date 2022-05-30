Llanbedr: Three cows killed after lightning strike
Three cows have been killed in a lightning strike while sheltering under a tree, their owner has said.
Medwyn Evans, 41, said bad weather and thunder hit his farm in Gwynedd between 13:00 and 14:00 BST on Sunday.
He said six Welsh Black heifers had sheltered under the tree, describing the three that survived as having a "lucky escape".
Mr Evans said a vet was called, who confirmed being struck was the most likely cause of death.
The farm - Gwerncaernyddion, between Dyffryn Ardudwy and Llanbedr - was hit by what Mr Evans described as "heavy rain and thunder and lightning" around lunchtime.
"I didn't know what had happened at the time, but when I got down there quite early in the afternoon it was clear that three heifers that had been sheltering under the tree had been killed," he said.
"It's quite an unusual thing to happen... there's manganese in the area, which can attract lightning, but it's never happened in this spot before."
He said he believed those that died were in contact with the large branches coming out of the tree when it was hit by lightning.
In all, there are about 50 cattle on the farm.