Postcode Lottery: Hundreds in Rhymney share £3.7m lottery win
- Published
More than 400 people in a small Welsh town have scooped thousands of pounds in a People's Postcode Lottery win.
The biggest payouts in Rhymney in Caerphilly county from the £3.7m pot go to Ted Owen, 76, who picked up £370,000 after playing with two tickets, and eight others who receive £185,000 each.
And 426 others in the same postcode sector will get from £3,894 to £11,682.
With a population of about 5,000, it means roughly one in 10 Rhymney residents receive a prize.
Retired steelworker Mr Owen was "absolutely elated", and said: "You never expect to win this amount of money."
He plans to go on a world cruise with his winnings, and said he couldn't wait to tell his children about the win.
"I don't think they'll believe me when I tell them how much I've won," he added.
"I really don't know what I'm going to do with my winnings," said Lisa Scanlon, 43, who picked up £185,000.
"I'm always teased in my family about how sensible I am with my money, so I'll need to think of something exciting to spend it on, maybe a trip to the Maldives."
"I can get some new slippers now," said 72-year-old Gladys Kent, who also won £185,000 - although she did add that she'd also like a holiday to Benidorm.
"It's my husband Gary's 75th birthday tomorrow so we'll have a big party with our three children and eight grandchildren," Ms Kent added.
Welsh TV presenter Matt Johnson, who grew up near Rhymney, handed out the money.
He said: "I absolutely love getting to come home to Wales to present my fellow countrymen and women with some lovely big cheques."
"It's been such a special day meeting our winners and I'm sure there will be a big party in Rhymney this weekend."