Ed Sheeran: More traffic delays before third Cardiff show
Motorists are experiencing heavy traffic for the third day running ahead of Ed Sheeran's latest Cardiff show.
The pop star will play the last of three sold-out shows at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night.
Long delays and queues have been reported again on the M4 westbound between the Prince of Wales Bridge and J26.
Rock group My Chemical Romance are also playing in Cardiff on Saturday, further contributing to traffic problems.
Coach operator Megabus apologised to customers after its 13:50 service from Cardiff to London was delayed by an hour, due to congestion.
There was further travel disruption in the capital after a female pedestrian was hit by a bus in the city centre.
Emergency services attended the incident, which occurred outside the Queen Street Sainsbury's store, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
