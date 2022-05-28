Cardiff: Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Passers-by are holding sheets around someone who has been injured on a crossing outside a Sainsbury's store

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Cardiff city centre.

Police and ambulance crews are in attendance at the junction of Dumfries Place and Queen Street.

Passers-by are holding up sheets and blankets at a crossing on the road outside a Sainsbury's store.

