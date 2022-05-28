Cardiff: Emergency services called to incident in city centre
Emergency services have been called to an incident in Cardiff city centre.
Police and ambulance crews are in attendance at the junction of Dumfries Place and Queen Street.
Passers-by are holding up sheets and blankets at a crossing on the road outside a Sainsbury's store.
#AVOIDTHEAREA | Dumfries Place is closed just after it’s junction with Queen Street following a serious road traffic collision.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) May 28, 2022
The closure will be in place for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.
Dumfries Place is closed due to a police incident at the junction by Queen Street (Sainsbury’s) – going westbound - by the junction of Newport Road and West Grove. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) May 28, 2022
