Tenby: School field hospitality plan scrapped after outcry
Plans to host pop-up hospitality events on school playing fields have been ditched after an outcry by residents.
An application for licensed events at Ysgol Greenhill, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, was opposed by the town council over concerns about noise.
Swansea-based Pop-Ups Limited offered to run events over the summer holiday up to 23:00 BST, and pay the school.
But the school decided to pull the plans after concerns were raised about the site's suitability.
'Quiet, residential area'
Stephanie Waring lives nearby and was also angry about the proposals :
"I was horrified," she said.
"It is inappropriate, beyond. It's for alcohol and tobacco, neither of which should be in school grounds.
"It's a quiet, residential area."
Gavin Strong, manager of the Belmont Court Nursing Home, said many rooms used by vulnerable residents were overlooked by the school.
"It's a concern that on a hot summer evening, we're not going to be able to open a window because of the noise from people and music," he said.
'Peace and tranquillity shattered'
"I feel the peace and tranquillity is going to be shattered."
Bruno Nunes, chief executive of the Creative Hospitality Group, said he was "dumbfounded" by the decision to ditch the plans.
Mr Nunes, who has previously confirmed the school would have received a "five figure sum" for providing a location for the event, said the "U-turn" was "unbelievable".
'Force for good'
"We have committed a great deal of man hours and substantial amount of money," he said. "[We] are perplexed at the whole process and how this has been handled.
"I thought we were going to be a force for good in the community but all this has been ignored.
"Over five years it could have made £250,000 to spend on legacy projects for the school."
The company had previously hosted similar events at Swansea's Singleton Park, where food, alcohol and entertainment were available in a large tent.
Tenby Town Council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday and formally objected to the application for a licence because of "the potential for noise generated by the licensable activities would be detrimental to the amenity of neighbouring residents".
Pembrokeshire council said: "Following a meeting of the full governing body of Ysgol Greenhill held on 26 May, it was decided not to accept the proposal of a pop-up food and drink event to be held on school grounds during the summer break."