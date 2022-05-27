Wrexham: Mob ringleader jailed for besieging house
- Published
A mob ringleader who forced an innocent family to flee their home after besieging it has been jailed.
Windows, cars and six police vehicles were damaged when trouble broke out on Wrexham's Caia Park estate in April.
Missiles were thrown at the property, after a protest over a suspected sex offender, who did not live at the property, turned violent.
Thomas Clarke, 25, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and damaging a car, and was jailed for 38 months.
Mold Crown Court heard how Clarke filmed himself on Facebook and incited others to join him outside of the home of where he believed a sex offender lived.
On 11 April, a protest began with 30 people, but turned violent, with events livestreamed on social media.
David Mainstone, prosecuting, said the grandmother had fallen and dislocated her shoulder as she fled with police, and the family had been left living in fear.
Clarke, of St David's Crescent, Wrexham, also pleaded guilty to vandalising a fence on April 10 and sending an offensive message on April 12.
Judge Timothy Petts told Clarke: "There's no place in this country for vigilante justice. What you did was motivated by hatred towards a convicted sex offender."
Philip Tully, defending, said the unrest began peacefully but got out of hand.
"He accepts what he did was wrong," Mr Tully said.
Judge Petts said Clarke: "You bear a high degree of responsibility for what happened that night."
An indefinite restraining order was also made against Clarke.