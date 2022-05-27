A55: Driver wearing only a coat pulled over by police
- Published
A woman wearing nothing but a coat was stopped by police as she travelled to give her boyfriend a "special surprise".
North Wales Police officers admitted it was one of their "more bizarre jobs" after stopping the driver on the A55.
Things got worse for the driver, who was arrested when she failed a roadside test for cannabis.
Checks then revealed the motorist was disqualified and uninsured, and the car did not have an MOT.
In a post on Facebook, North Wales Police said: "We provided her with our very own lovely grey-coloured custody tracksuit so that she could stay warm.
"Not exactly the outfit she had planned.
"She now awaits the results of further tests with regards to the drug driving - but will be dealt with for the other offences.
"Moral of the story - only drive if you have a valid licence, are insured and make sure that your car has an MOT.
"And make sure you're dressed appropriately."