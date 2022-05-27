Man charged with murder of Newport nan Mari O'Flynn
A man has been charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman, police have said.
Mari O'Flynn was found dead at an address on Leach Road, Bettws, at about 13:55 BST on Tuesday.
A 51-year-old man from the Newport area has been remanded in custody by Gwent Police.
He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.
In a statement, Ms O'Flynn's family said: "Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.
"We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.
"The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.
"The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike."