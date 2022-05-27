World Cup 2022: Wales' play-off final on free-to-air TV
- Published
Wales' decisive World Cup qualifier, which could also include Scotland, will be free to view in the UK.
The World Cup play-off final in Cardiff on 5 June sees Wales face either Scotland or Ukraine, who play on Wednesday, for a ticket to Qatar.
The winner will secure a place in the same group as England at the World Cup later this year.
Regional broadcasters S4C and STV will show the game live, as well as ITV and Sky Sports.
Wales are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.
S4C chief executive Sian Doyle said: "The play-off final is one of the biggest games in the recent history of the Welsh football team and one the whole nation will be watching with tremendous excitement.
"S4C is here to provide a service to the people of Wales and we are proud to be a part of the Red Wall."
Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: "We are thrilled to make a game of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our partnership with ITV, S4C and STV."
Scotland must first face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday in a rearranged tie, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Speaking to the Scottish Affairs Committee last year, STV chief executive Simon Pitts said the channel was pursuing deals with sports channels to broadcast crunch ties simultaneously.
Managing director Bobby Hain said: "We're delighted that this potentially historic moment in Scottish international football will be available for everyone to watch for free on STV."