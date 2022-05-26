Monkeypox: First case confirmed in Wales
The first case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, public health officials have confirmed.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said the case was being managed "appropriately" and no further details about the patient would be disclosed.
It added the overall risk to the general public was low.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) there were 78 cases reported of monkeypox in the UK as of Tuesday.
Director of health protection, Dr Giri Shankar, said PHW was working with the UKHSA, as well as public health agencies in Scotland and Northern Ireland to respond to cases.
He added anyone with unusual rashes or legions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111, or call a sexual health service if they have any concerns.