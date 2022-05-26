Mari O'Flynn: Tributes paid to 'beautiful nan' found dead
- Published
The family of a "strong, beautiful and independent" grandmother have paid tribute to her following her death.
Mari O'Flynn, 79, from Newport, was found unresponsive at a property on Leach Road, Bettws on Tuesday.
Her family said they were "completely devastated" Ms O'Flynn was "cruelly taken away" from them.
A 51-year-old man, from Newport, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Wales Police said.
In a statement, the family said: "Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.
"We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.
"The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.
"The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike."
South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms O'Flynn's death.