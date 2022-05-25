Zoom gaffe sees Carmarthenshire councillor swear in meeting
- Published
A councillor has apologised for a sweary outburst during a Zoom meeting, saying he thought he was on mute.
Plaid Cymru's Dorian Phillips was heard telling other Carmarthenshire councillors to "swallow that", accompanied by some expletives.
He claimed he was not addressing the meeting and used the "colourful language" believing the call was muted.
The Labour group at the council have called on Plaid Cymru to suspend Mr Phillips.
Labour leader for the council, Rob James, said the remarks were made as councillors were informed that approximately 95% of all council decisions were taken by the Plaid Cymru cabinet.
Mr Phillips, who has represented Llanboidy since 2012, said: "I cannot deny that I used profane language, but it was not directed at anyone at that meeting.
"During the session, I had to deal with a non-council business conversation which became very heated, in which colourful language was used.
"I was horrified to learn that my microphone was turned on and the impression given that I was addressing the meeting. This was certainly not the case."
Mr Phillips said he had referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman.
Mr James added: "This is truly appalling behaviour from an elected councillor and has really upset a number of councillors in attendance.
"We are calling on [Plaid Cymru leader] Adam Price to condemn this behaviour and suspend him from the party pending investigation."