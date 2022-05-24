Monmouth town centre blaze accidental, fire service says
- Published
The cause of a large fire which broke out at a town centre business was accidental, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to the scene on Monnow Street, Monmouth on Monday morning, with more than 40 crews attending until it was put out.
The fire service said crews stayed on to dampen down any hotspots as the premises smouldered overnight.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation found accidental ignition was the suspected cause.
The service said they had been called to the scene at about 09:20 BST.
"Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire, affecting a commercial property," a spokesperson said.
"Crews worked tirelessly to manage and contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire and a stop message was received at approximately 5:09pm."
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were also at scene to give their specialist support.
The fire service added: "We would also like to thank a number of the surrounding businesses who kindly provided our crews with food and drink, and to the community for their ongoing support and cooperation during this incident.
"The property has now been boarded up and secured as a safety precaution, and we would urge the public to continue following the advice and guidance of Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council."