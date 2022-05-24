Wrexham: Fatal dog attack owner 'living a nightmare'
- Published
A woman whose partner's father died after being bitten by one of their dogs has said she feels like she is living "an actual nightmare".
Chanel Fong's father-in-law, Keven Jones, had come to her home in Holt Road, Wrexham, to look after five dogs, including three American Bullys.
Mr Jones, known as Odde, had told her one of them, a two-year-old male called Cookie, had "got him" on the leg.
He died at the scene from a cardiac arrest, despite efforts to save him.
Ms Fong, who was about to leave the house for an appointment, said: "I heard Kev say 'Cookie get off'.
"I told him to get off, and he did, he's obedient. Then Kev looked down, and said 'he's got me'.
"His leg was bleeding, I took him into the living room to lie on the sofa, his colour had drained, and he said 'I'm going Chanel', and I said, 'no you're not'."
'Screaming'
She then dialled 999 and was told to get Mr Jones on the floor and instructed on how to perform CPR.
"I felt like I was screaming the counting, then the paramedics came. It felt like everyone came all at once," she said.
Three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the Wales Air Ambulance and police all attended after the call was made at around 11.45 BST on Monday morning.
But in spite of their efforts, they were not able to save Mr Jones.
Ms Fong said specialist police dog handlers also attended, and Cookie was darted with a tranquiliser in the back garden "as a precaution" before being euthanised by a vet.
One of the couple's other dogs, Fire, also an XL Bully, was removed from the property for a visual assessment, but Ms Fong said she expected her to be returned.
"So many people said what a passive dog Cookie was, but Cookie hasn't attacked Kev, it wasn't a vicious attack - it was a tragic accident," she added.
'Our dog'
Ms Fong's boyfriend, Josh Jones, is a breeder of American Bullys or XL Bullys, which are legal to own in the UK.
The dog breed was the same breed of dog that killed Jack Lis in Caerphilly last year.
What dog breeds are banned in the UK?
There are four banned breeds in the UK - they are:
- Pitbull terrier
- Japanese tosa
- Dogo Argentino
- Fila Brasileiro
He has been breeding the dogs for about six years, and Ms Fong said it was "his dream" to "better the breed."
She travels with Mr Jones all over the country for breeding and dog shows.
"Cookie had been hand-reared by Josh from a pup, he was Josh's dog, but he was our dog," she said.
Mr Jones, who was from Chester, was full-time carer to his wife Gail.
"We are all devastated, he meant so much to myself," said Ms Fong.
"Josh has lost his dad, Gail's lost her partner, he was an uncle and a grandad. A fantastic soul."
Ms Fong added she hoped people would respect their need for privacy and let them grieve with their families.
North Wales Police said an investigation into the incident was ongoing and officers were liaising with Mr Jones' family.