Cardiff commuter targeted in carjacking at rush hour
A commuter's car was stolen in a carjacking as he waited at traffic lights during rush hour.
Police said a man, 49, was driving on Western Avenue in Cardiff at about 07:40 BST on Monday when a man got into the car through the passenger door.
He was told to drive to Ely Road in the city and ordered out of his Mitsubishi Outlander. His wallet and phone were also taken, according to police.
The stolen car was later found in Radyr Court Road, South Wales Police said.
Det Sgt Gregory Burns said: "These kinds of incidents are extremely rare and extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out to track the movements of the car and identify the suspect."
The force is appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage.