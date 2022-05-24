Llanfair Caereinion in shock after children hit by bus
The headteacher of a school whose pupils were hurt in a bus crash has pledged her support and help to the injured children and their families.
A bus mounted the kerb at about 15:25 BST on Monday in Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, hitting a group of primary school children.
Acting head of Llanfair Caereinion CP School Laura Jones said the crash had "shocked everyone at the school".
Four children are in a stable condition while a fifth was treated at the scene.
The male bus driver was also taken to hospital.
Ms Jones added: "I would like to thank the quick response of emergency services and school staff who attended the scene to help those who were injured. I would also like to thank parents for their understanding while the incident was ongoing.
"As a school, we are supporting both staff and pupils during this difficult time. We will also support and help those families that have seen their loved ones injured in any way we can."
Llanfair Caereinion Primary School and Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School are on either side of Neuadd Lane.
It had been a "difficult 24 hours for both schools", said chairman of Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion's governing body Terry Phillips, and the school's acting head teacher Edward Baldwin.
"But we will continue to support each other over the coming days and weeks," a joint statement read.
"I would like to thank all those that helped, including the emergency services. It was an anxious time, especially for staff and parents and I would like to thank them for remaining calm and for their understanding while the emergency services were at the scene.
"We will be supporting staff and pupils during this difficult time, including those who are taking part in examinations and assessments."
A service will be held at Capel Moreia in Llanfair Caereinion later on Tuesday for "quiet reflection and prayers".
Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire in Powys, said: "I did the school run with my two children this morning and spoke to parents, spoke to staff and there is an element of shock but obviously some relief that the children involved are stable at the moment and take some comfort from that, but it was a horrific accident.
"I have nothing but pride for the emergency services and the teachers on the front line. They really did pull it out of the bag yesterday.
"These accidents, these crises bring out the best in people and it did in Llanfair yesterday.
"Obviously our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the families and especially the young children who are in hospital just now."