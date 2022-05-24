OCG arrest: Organised crime group suspect held in Prestatyn
The suspected head of an organised crime group (OCG) using smuggled Albanian migrants to grow cannabis has been arrested.
The man, in his 50s, was arrested on Monday by National Crime Agency officers in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.
A second man, in his 60s, was arrested at another address in Prestatyn, following co-ordinated strikes with officers from North Wales Police.
A third, a 28-year-old Albanian, was arrested by Cheshire Police on the M6.
The trio were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cultivate and distribute cannabis and money laundering.
It is believed the crime group has links to a western Balkans organised crime group which facilitates the illegal entry of Albanian nationals into the UK.
As part of the investigation three cannabis farms were previously discovered with Albanian migrants working there. They were in Blackpool, Lancashire, Leigh in Greater Manchester and Prestatyn.
During searches connected to Monday's arrests, officers discovered two inflatable boats, and large amount of cash, crack cocaine, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.
Officers are appealing for information to help trace Trevor Williams, 61, of Ruthin, Denbighshire, and Albanian national Jeton Memia, 29, who has links to Manchester and Southend, Essex.
Julie Booker, of the National Crime Agency, said: "We believe these arrests will have significantly disrupted the crime groups and their ability to operate.
"This is a complex investigation into organised crime groups that have been running cannabis farms across the country and facilitating illegal migrants into the UK to work in them."