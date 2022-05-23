Llanfair school bus crash: Five children and driver injured
- Published
Five children are in hospital after being hit by a school bus.
A school bus and a number of young pedestrians were involved in the crash, which happened at about 15:25 BST in Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.
The male bus driver was also taken to hospital. Dyfed-Powys Police has not said how serious their injuries are.
There were no passengers on board at the time and School Lane, just off Neuadd Lane, remains closed, with diversions in place.
Both Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School and Llanfair Caereinion Primary School are on either side of Neuadd Lane, but it is not yet known which school the injured children went to.
The bus had mounted the kerb and crashed into the metal fencing close to both schools.
Powys council said: "Officers from the council's school service are currently in the town providing support to both the high school and primary school."