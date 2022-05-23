Monmouth: Blaze breaks out at business in town centre
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a business unit which led to large smoke clouds billowing across a town centre.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 09:20 BST on Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Monmouth, Aberbargoed and Caerphilly Fire and Rescue Stations are currently in attendance alongside emergency service colleagues."
Gwent Police advised people to avoid the area.
"The fire is now under control, but the road remains closed at this time," added the fire service.
"Crews will remain at the scene to secure the area and damp down hotspots.
"We would advise the public to continue following the advice and guidance of Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council."