Wrexham: Man dies after being bitten by dog at house
A 62-year-old has died after being bitten by a dog in north Wales.
Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency on Holt Road, Wrexham, at about 11:30 BST.
The man died at the scene from a cardiac arrest, despite efforts to rescue him. Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by police.
North Wales Police said the dog was put down by a vet at the scene after being "securely contained". The breed of the dog is not yet known.
The force added that the victim's family has been informed.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent three emergency ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.