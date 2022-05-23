Raheem Bailey: Race Council outrage as boy loses finger
By James McCarthy
BBC News
- Published
Race Council Cymru has voiced disgust and outrage that a boy lost his finger after reportedly fleeing bullies.
Raheem Bailey, 11, caught his finger climbing a fence to escape, and it could not be saved despite surgery.
His mother Shantal said her son, a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent, had been subjected to racism and bullying.
Race Council Cymru chief executive Prof Uzo Iwobi said she worried people still did not believe black lives mattered.
All campuses at Abertillery Learning Community will shut on Monday on health and safety grounds. Students will use blended learning instead.
Blaenau Gwent council said "The safety and well-being of learners and staff remains of paramount importance to the learning community and the local authority at all times".
Prof Iwobi said: "I'm absolutely disappointed, disgusted and outraged that this is the experience of black children in Wales.
"I feel nothing has improved. Teachers and the educational leaders of schools need to be especially sharp to detect racism and racial harassment and they are not doing that."
Ms Iwobi believed teachers should be duty bound to collate the number of racist incidents occurring in schools.
She said: "This boy could have lost his life trying to get away."
Her own children, she said, had faced racism in school when they were growing up.
Drastic action needed to be taken, she said.
She added: "The question I want to ask every teacher and local educational authority is 'When will black lives matter?'
"When will we know black children are going to come home alive and with their fingers and toes attached?
"I am in fear for all of our children that they could come back in a box."
Victims of racism were left not not only with physical injuries but mental and psychological trauma, Ms Iwobi added.
"Many people descend into depression and are unwilling to live their lives anymore," she said.
Ms Iwobi believed children showing racist behaviour should be educated about the damage they are causing.
"This boy will have four fingers for the rest of his life," she said.
"His life is now marked by a racist incident and all he did was go to school."
Ms Bailey previously said her son was "attacked" on Tuesday by a group of children who kicked him when he was on the floor.
She explained how he caught his finger in the fence trying to escape and after surgery it was decided to amputate.
"I am grateful and happy he's alive," she said.
"He actually said he was worried and thought that he could have died, he just couldn't get away no matter what he did."
Gwent Police said said the alleged attack was reported to it at about 13:00 BST on Wednesday, 18 May,
It said it was working with the school as part of its inquiries.
Abertillery Learning Community said it was working with the police and the council.