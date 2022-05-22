FA Trophy final: Wrexham fan, 91, cheers club at Wembley
- Published
A 91-year-old Wrexham fan will be among those supporting the club at Wembley when they take on Bromley in the FA Trophy final.
Flo Bithell, from Cefn Mawr, Wrexham county, went to her first game more than 70 years ago, in 1949.
She went with her brothers, who "didn't want to take a girl with them", but she has stuck with the club even when they stopped going.
Wrexham take on Bromley on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 16:15 BST.
North Wales Police said about 20,000 Wrexham supporters were expected to attend and they were sure they would "do the town proud".
The club has soared in recent months following the takeover of the club by Deadpool and Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.
Ms Bithell said she was a fan of the new owners.
She said: "At first I thought, 'Is it just big money coming in?'
"But seeing them on the pitch and listening to them, I think they've got more of an interest in the town and supporters and what it involves, rather than just plonking money in and buying somewhere."
Ms Bithell said football has remained a priority in her life and her family do not interfere with trips to games.
When she met Raymond, her husband, she said he wanted to take her out, but she told him Saturday's were off limits due to the football.
He joined her for a couple of games before giving up.
She said ticket prices have changed a fair bit since 1949: "I used to pay two shillings to go on the bus and two shillings to go into the ground, so that was 20p. I am ancient!"
She said she would often take the bus to games that ended late at night but now has regular offers of lifts from fellow fans.
These include a couple who sit next to her at the Racecourse who are taking her to London on Sunday.
Winning the FA Trophy would be good but her main hope is for promotion, after Wrexham finished second in the National League and face play-off games in the coming weeks.
If that goes well, she could soon be back at Wembley cheering on her team.
Wrexham FC fan Andy Gilpin, who hosts the Fearless in Devotion podcast, said not many of the team had played at Wembley before.
He said: "You can't really sleep on Wembley eve can you? If anything sort of sums up the good things around the town at the moment it's this game tomorrow."
Mr Gilpin hinted the club's famous owners could turn up.
He said: "We've got maybe around 24,000 people coming down, it's going to be a big Wembley show piece, we might even have some special guests who knows?"