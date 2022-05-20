Queen's Jubilee: Wrexham becomes Wales' seventh city
- Published
Wrexham has become Wales' seventh city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In all, eight towns were given the new title - at least one in each UK nation, plus others on the Isle of Man and the Falkland Islands.
It is now the third city in north Wales after Bangor, Gwynedd and St Asaph, Denbighshire.
However, there have been mixed views, with Plaid Cymru and Labour expressing concerns over the cost.
For some, however, becoming a city has been a long-standing ambition - it was the third bid after failed attempts in 2000, 2002 and 2012.
The area has a population of 61,600 people and is home to Glyndwr University, Unesco World Heritage site Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Wrexham Lager and Wrexham Football Club, established in 1864 and among the oldest professional football clubs in the world.
Its Hollywood owner Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney said about the bid last year, it "sounded like something you'd obviously want to support".
The industry group Wrexham Business Professionals described it as a "no-brainer" and "one of the best things to have happened to Wrexham for a long time".
Senior member and local businessman Ian Edwards said: "Even before the pandemic and the consequences of the pandemic we've always thought that being a city would give Wrexham a lot of kudos and would provide a massive economic benefit for the whole of North Wales.
"During the pandemic some business in Wrexham have done well but others - notably in leisure, tourism and hospitality - have really suffered and we really have to get back on our feet economically."
What are Wales' cities?
- Bangor in Gwynedd is Wales' oldest city - unique outside England in using the title by ancient prescriptive right
- St Davids, Pembrokeshire, with a population if just 1,600 was made a city in the 16th Century because of its cathedral, however, this status was revoked in 1888. At the request of the Queen, it was granted again in 1994
- Cardiff promotes itself as the youngest capital city in Europe - given the title in 1905, it became Wales' capital in 1955
- In 1969, Swansea was granted city status to mark Prince Charles's investiture as the Prince of Wales
- Newport became a city in 2002 to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee
- With a population of 3,500, St Asaph was awarded city status in 2012 in recognition of its cathedral
There was a lukewarm reaction to Wrexham's success from some politicians with Plaid Cymru's Carrie Harper saying "it reflects a basic lack of democracy", and Labour's MS Lesley Griffiths saying there are "mixed views".
Ms Harper, a councillor for the Queensway ward, said: "Many residents will be upset by this news and feel the decision is yet another example of the council not listening to local people.
"It reflects a basic lack of democracy, with the decision to put in the bid having been made by just 10 members of the Tory/Independent coalition running the council and no genuine local consultation. Many will feel this has been pushed on them against their will.
"With the cost-of-living crisis already being felt by hundreds of families in Wrexham, the council leadership now needs to be honest about how much this will cost the public purse."
Ms Griffiths, the MS for the area, said there were "mixed" views among constituents and she had not been "closely involved" in the process.
"I think its a real opportunity now, for Wrexham council to grasp any opportunities that come from having city status, and make sure they really show that it was worthwhile pursuing," she said.
"What I think is really important is that the concerns the constituents did have, that the council makes sure they address those.
"So for instance, I'm not saying these are correct, but that people feel that it will cost a lot of money for Wrexham to be a city. I think it's really important to show that what matters to Wrexham is grasping those opportunities."
Leader of the council's independent group Mark Pritchard said "it's fantastic news for Wrexham and we're going to celebrate".
"I do understand the negativity, but this is an opportunity to take Wrexham forward," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"What we're competing with is businesses - and a lot of businesses won't invest in towns, they invest in cities.
"North Wales has been left behind in the past and dominated by south Wales, but now we can sit down and get companies to invest in us."
Lecturer in accounting and finance at Wrexham Glyndwr University Robert Leigh, agreed, and said it was a "positive thing" from the area.
"It's definitely going to help them in the long run," he said.
"Research shows that when a town becomes a city, it can have a positive impact on the local economy."
Ruth Rees, owner of Martin Rees Jewellers in Wrexham, agreed and said: "It took me a while to be convinced at first because of some arguments that were put forward - but I'm really pleased.
"Overall I think this has got to be seen as a positive and something we can build on going forward
"I don't think people should feel worried that we'll lose our identity as a town because we'll still always be the Wrexham town that we all know and love."
She said whether a village, town or village, it is a "unique place".