Colwyn Bay: Suspected arson attack on cricket club
A suspected arson attack on a cricket club in Conwy in the early hours of Friday morning is being investigated.
Four fire crews were called to the clubhouse at Colwyn Bay cricket club in Penrhyn Avenue, Rhos-on-Sea at 12:20 BST.
The fire was tackled with three hose reel jets of water and two main jets.
Eight sets of breathing apparatus were in use along with thermal imaging cameras, ladders and tools.
No-one was injured and the incident was declared under control shortly after 02:00 BST.
The cause of the fire has not been determined but is being treated as deliberate.
The clubhouse will be visited by a joint fire investigation team later on Friday.