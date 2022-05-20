A470: Woman dies and three seriously injured in crash
A woman has died and three people have been seriously injured following a two car crash, which shut the A470.
North Wales Police received a report of a crash between Betws-y-Coed and Dolwyddelan, Conwy, involving a Renault Captur and a vintage Daimler at 16:45 BST on Thursday.
The female Daimler passenger, aged in her 60s, died at the scene.
The male driver, and the Renault's driver and passenger were taken to hospital in Stoke.
All three have serious, life-threatening injuries and the road is closed.
Sgt Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We believe that the Renault was travelling towards the Betws-y-Coed area with the Daimler travelling in the opposite direction towards Dolwyddelan.
"I am urging anybody who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A470 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us immediately."