Llanfarian: Care home to close because of staff shortages
A care home is closing because it cannot get enough staff to look after residents.
Abermad Nursing Home, in Llanfarian, Ceredigion, can house up to 27 people according to its website.
It said recruiting had been a long term challenge to the business.
A spokesman for the home said: "For the safety of all the residents living at the home, we have made the difficult decision to close Abermad Nursing Home."
"Abermad has faced a long-term recruitment challenge which has left us unable to staff the home to appropriate levels.
"Despite our best efforts to attract qualified carers and nursing staff to the home, we have been unable to solve this recruitment challenge."
Ceredigion council and Hywel Dda health board are working with the home to help residents and their families find alternative care.
A date for closure has not been confirmed.