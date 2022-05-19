Space: Meteor fragments could have landed in south Wales
- Published
People have been asked to be on the lookout for a meteorite that has landed somewhere in south Wales.
A fireball which lit up the night sky last week may have dropped a meteorite somewhere in Bridgend county or Rhondda Cynon Taf, according to the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFAll).
Scientists asked people not to touch it with their bare hands or a magnet.
Dr Jana Horák of National Museum Cardiff said the meteorite was "probably glossy black or brown".
Dr Horák, a member of the UKFALL, said looking for rocks smaller than an apple in such a wide area was like looking for a needle in a haystack, so asked if anyone had found anything interesting or unusual over the weekend.
About 20kg (44lbs) of rock from an asteroid entered the atmosphere at nearly 30km per second.
Most of that rock vaporised in the atmosphere within seconds, but it was calculated that maybe 100g survived and landed in an area north of the town of Bridgend.
What to do if you find a meteorite?
Scientists at the Natural History Museum in London offered tips for anyone who thinks they have found a piece.
Dr Ashley King of the planetary materials group said: "The meteorite won't be hot and is as safe to handle as any other rock but, if possible, please don't pick it up with your bare hands as that will contaminate the stone.
"Also, don't test it with a magnet, as this could destroy valuable information.
"It may be in a place where rocks aren't usually found, such as on a lawn or footpath.
"Don't take any risks looking for it and don't go into areas where you shouldn't. But if you have found something out-of-place within the calculated fall area, we'll certainly be interested to check it out."
Anyone who thinks they have found a piece of the meteorite is asked to send a photo and coordinates of the location to: wales@ukfall.org.uk
