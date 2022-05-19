NHS Wales: Bridgend same day surgery unit cuts waiting times
- Published
A same day emergency surgery centre in Wales is saving hundreds of unnecessary hospital admissions each year.
Simon Weaver, an emergency surgeon at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, said it was set up because they "desperately wanted to improve" quality of care.
The unit is part of a Welsh government commitment to improving emergency care.
It involves surgeons identifying patients who can be treated and discharged on the same day.
"Patients would turn up after being referred by a GP, they would wait five, six, seven hours to be seen, then might wait 36 hours for an inpatient bed," said Simon Weaver.
"We've managed to get rid of most of that unnecessary waiting," he explained. "We turn around 80% of patients in less than three hours.
"We used to admit about 35% of patients we see. Using this process, it's now 10%.
"In our first year of operating we saw 2,400 patients and we estimate we probably saved 300 unnecessary admissions to hospital.
'It's a significant number of bed days'
"When you consider a lot will spend a lot longer in hospital than just one day, it's a significant number of bed days."
The team identifies patients arriving in A&E who might need urgent surgery for conditions like gallstones or appendicitis.
Previously they might have been admitted to a hospital ward to await decisions on their treatment, but can now be assessed or even have surgery on the same day.
Where that's not possible, they'll be given a date to return, meaning they can wait at home and free a hospital bed.
They also provide on-call advice to GPs.
"This is quite popular with GPs because they get to speak to a consultant straight away," said Mr Weaver.
"We've noticed that at least one in 10 phone calls we get are dealt with exclusively on the telephone," he said, explaining that patients did not need to attend hospital at all.
'The gateway to care'
Month on month the NHS in Wales has seen record numbers of patients waiting for treatment, or lengthy delays for ambulances, as waits at accident and emergency departments increase.
It is an issue compounded by the sheer number of patients who are medically well enough to be discharged, but there are insufficient numbers of social care staff to care for them elsewhere.
It means experiences like those of David Amos, from Cardiff, become more common.
The 97-year-old former head teacher has Alzheimer's and suffered a stroke in October. His son Peter said they had to wait nearly 10 hours before an ambulance arrived.
"This is a man coming towards the end of his life and he needed attention," said Peter.
"You're told to get medical attention as soon as possible - it was quite an ordeal."
David Amos spent three months in hospital but is now at home recovering well, though he requires carers four times a day.
In response to David's experience, Wendy Herbert of the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "Poor ambulance response times are a symptom of the pressures across the entire health and social care system.
"Coupled with a significantly higher volume of calls and staff absence, our ability to get to patients quickly has been significantly hampered in recent months, and we're sorry to all of those patients who have had a poor experience, of which Mr Amos was one."
The Welsh Ambulance Service's head of service Pete Brown added that the 111 service was "the gateway to care".
"Unless your condition is life-threatening and you need a 999 response, 111 is the number to access. It allows us to assess your symptoms and determine the right care.
"We are able to resolve more patients without accessing the emergency department or the 999 service, equally we have an extremely good rate of self care, helping to manage their own conditions at home, either with a prescription or advice."
For the first time official figures showing the volume of calls taken by 111 in Wales will be published on Thursday, but Mr Brown said it is expected to be just under a million calls over the last year.
"Prior to that being in place across Wales, patients would have navigated a more complex set of options, and decide which number to call or which part of the healthcare service to access.
"Through the 111 service we can accurately and quickly assess the needs of those patients and navigate them quickly and effectively to the part of the healthcare service and meet their needs."
Kinsey Glave, a call handler at the 111 centre in Swansea, said: "The calls vary from some people just needing basic health information, to people in dire need, not knowing what to do next.
"It feels very good to know you've helped someone in their time of need."
When required, calls will be referred to clinicians like Nerys Cook, a nurse advisor, who can also divert calls directly to 999 if appropriate.
"I might take a call from a suicidal call, or a priority call about a baby that's not breathing effectively," she said.
"Lots of people ring 111 first before ringing 999 because they're not sure which service to use."