Harri Stickler: Parents' pay tribute after Aberdare boy's death
A three-year-old boy who was being treated for blood cancer has died.
Harri Stickler, of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was six months old.
Despite treatment, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, Harri suffered relapses.
A "Help for Harri" fundraising campaign was launched to raise £1m to send him to Singapore for treatment after his parents were told the NHS could do nothing further.
But this week his mother Bethan wrote on Facebook that Harri had developed pneumonia before he could get further treatment.
He died on Wednesday, just weeks before his fourth birthday.
His parents Bethan and Rhys said on Facebook: "With a broken heart, our hero passed away today, he is now pain free and at peace, he was brave, fearless and faced everything with his beautiful smile, go play with with the ra ras, miss you forever our beautiful special boy."
Hundreds of messages were posted in response.
In February, Harri's great aunt Clare Werrett, told the BBC Harri was an "inspiration to everyone".